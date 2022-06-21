Chelsea have joined Tottenham in wanting to sign Richarlison from Everton, who want more than £50m for the forward. (Mail), external

Meanwhile, West Ham are set to offer about £30m for Blues striker Armando Broja, who impressed on loan at Southampton last season. (Sky Sports), external

Marina Granovskaia, who took charge of Chelsea's transfer dealings under previous owner Roman Abramovich, is set to leave the club. (Guardian), external

