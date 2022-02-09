Lawro's predictions: Man City v Brentford

Lawro's prediction: 4-1

Brentford have lost their mojo, suffering five defeats in a row in all competitions and conceding an average of more than three goals a game in that time.

That's not the kind of form you want to be in heading to Etihad Stadium, especially with Manchester City playing so well.

The Bees gave City a good game on their own patch over Christmas and only lost 1-0. This one probably won't be as close.

James's prediction: 3-2

Brentford seem to do better against the bigger teams. City will still win, but I can see it being high-scoring.

