The Champions League draw didn't disappoint for Newcastle United.

Back in Europe's elite competition for the first time in 20 years and drawn against three of the big guns.

What do you make of the draw? How much are you looking forward to seeing Paris St-Germain, Borussia Dormund and AC Milan play under the lights at St James' Park?

And how do you rate your chances of making it out of the group?

Have your say here