Rangers 1-0 Real Betis: Key stats

Rangers ended a run of six defeats in a row in European competition (excluding qualifiers) with the Scottish giants also registering a clean sheet for the first time in 13 (since a 3-0 win over Red Star Belgrade in March 2022).

Real Betis have lost their last three games in the Europa League, their longest losing streak in the competition (since at least 2006).

Rangers are undefeated in their last three games in the Europa League, their last longer unbeaten streak was from 21 October 2021 to 10 March 2022, a run of 7 games.

Rangers have now won four Europa League games in a row on home soil and are unbeaten in seven at Ibrox, last enjoying a longer winning streak in the competition (including UEFA Cup) between September 2006 and February 2007 (4 wins in a row).