Brighton boss Roberto de Zerbi feels Barcelona loanee Ansu Fati is a "big player" but that he "can't make mistakes" as he tries to develop the 20-year-old forward during his time on the south coast.

Spain international Fati has joined the Seagulls on a deal until the end of the season, having been linked with Premier League rivals Tottenham.

"I'm very pleased, it's a big player," the Italian said of the new arrival. "We lost Enciso and we needed one big player.

"We are lucky because we have a lot of young players, potential top players and it will be one responsibility more.

"If you work with this talent, you have much responsibility because it's our football heritage and we can't make mistakes with these players because football needs this talent and you have to manage it in different ways.

"I've always thought like this. Especially for the big, big talent, I feel the responsibility to help this talent to become great players.

"Sometimes the coaches think only of the result, only of their career but football needs to have great players. It's a big responsibility and I feel it.

"I think our style is very close with his characteristics, with his qualities."

