BBC Sport

'Energetic' Leeds will get out of relegation trouble

Image source, PA Media
Published

Leeds will have enough to stay out of relegation trouble this season, says former Spurs defender Stephen Kelly.

Marcelo Bielsa's side came back from two goals down to rescue a point at Villa Park on Wednesday and Kelly believes their cavalier style will carry them through.

"Leeds are so energetic and determined," Kelly told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast. "Even when they're behind, it's not like they need a goal to reinvigorate themselves.

"They just keep pushing. When Daniel James pulled one back just before half-time it really felt like they were in it.

"They will keep scoring goals and that will be enough to see them safe."

Listen to analysis of a thrilling draw with Aston Villa on BBC Sounds