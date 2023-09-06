'It's going to take time'

Former Charlton Athletic defender Steve Brown says there's no need for Chelsea fans to panic, despite another loss on Saturday against Nottingham Forest.

"I’m not panicking if I'm a Chelsea fan," Brown told the Far Post podcast. "I’m frustrated and disappointed, but I think there’s better to come and it will get better.

"We did predict a few weeks ago that Chelsea getting top four would be a massive ask, and now we’re seeing why it’s a massive ask because they’re not quite together.

"They are making little mistakes across the games and that will affect their confidence and garner pressure. You’ve got to show a bit of character and bounce back.

“I think there’s much better to come, and a run of consistency will come when Pochettino finds his right team.

"They will comfortably get top half, it’s whether they can break into that top six or seven which is a tough ask when you’ve made the amount of changes they’ve made.

“You've got to stick with the manager, I think he’s a brilliant manager so give this guy time. You’ve got a club that’s had a terrible season, it’s going to take time."

