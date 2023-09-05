Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards, speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live about Newcastle's start to the season: "I think Newcastle will be fine. I know they've lost three out of four, but everybody knew this season was going to be tougher. The performance at Brighton was as bad as they've played under Eddie Howe for a long time.

"It will take time, he takes a while to bed in the new signings, he never throws them straight in. I think they'll get the balance right and when the fixture list is a bit kinder I think they'll be OK.

"I just think they're going to finish lower than they did last season, I don't imagine they'll get in the top four, maybe a top-eight finish will be fine and they'll enjoy the Champions League, and hopefully enjoy some domestic cup runs as well. But talk of an early-season crisis at Newcastle is very premature."

