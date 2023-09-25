Mauricio Pochettino says he needs more "time" to deliver on the vast investment made at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues sit 14th in the Premier League table after another defeat over the weekend, and are already nine points away from the Champions League places.

"Give me time," Pochettino said after Sunday's defeat to Aston Villa.

"They (the owners) are disappointed, they arrived at the club and are so excited to build a project.

"Of course they feel disappointed but at the same time they need to support the plan."

The Blues recorded their worst ever Premier League points tally last season, and the club currently have five less points than they did last season after the same amount of games.

Pochettino's side have also only managed five goals in six league games.

"We need to be aware about what is going on but in some way we need to be calm because the team is creating, the team is alive, the team is fighting every single action," he added.

