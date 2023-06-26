'Just change that line in the contract' Brown said to 'Well

After a spell with Preston North End, Craig Brown returned north of the border to the club where his coaching journey began in Motherwell.

With the assitance of Archie Knox, the pair took over midway through the 2009-10 season and steered the Steelmen to European football the following season.

Motherwell battled by Breioablik of Iceland and Aalesund of Norway before following short in the play-off round against Danish outfit Odense.

The pair left Lanarkshire in December 2010 to join Aberdeen, despite publicly reaffirming their commitment to the club just 24 hours before quitting due to interest from the Pittodrie side.

“At Motherwell, it was a help out job," he told BBC Scotland last year in an interview.

"We went on a good run, got Motherwell right up the league and into Europe and into the play-off. Then we went up to Pittodrie and this maybe made the move to Aberdeen happen… you don’t go up to Pittodrie and win 3-0… normally. We did.

"Not long after that, I get the phone call from the director Hugh Little who said, ‘are you in contract at Motherwell?’ and I said, ‘no we’re just helping out, we’re not in contract’.

“They had started speaking to us about a contract but I was shown a sample contract and I said I’d accept that happily except for the one clause in it that says I’m in charge of football, but not under-20.

"They’d given the under-20 coach such a water-tight contract that he was in sole charge of everything under-20, so if he wanted a player, and I wanted a player, he could overrule me, which I said to Motherwell just change that line in the contract, but they didn’t, so we were free to go for nothing to Aberdeen.

“At that time, Motherwell were a better team than Aberdeen because we had no problem beating Aberdeen and we’d got into Europe and we had done exceptionally well and if it wasn’t for the penalty in the play-off game against the Danish side…"