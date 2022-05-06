West Ham's players 'have done a really good job this season'

David Moyes says he wants to "focus on the good things" West Ham have achieved this season after Eintracht Frankfurt ended their hopes of winning the Europa League.

The Hammers have challenged consistently for the top four this season as well as flourishing in Europe but have ultimately fallen short of their ambitious goals.

"We're really pleased with the players we've got, we reached the semi-final and we're in a good league position," he said. "Overall the players have done a really good job.

"We know we've had a long season but we want it to be that way. They get on with it well, keep going and show a real resilience in a lot of the games.

"Last night was a great example."

Moyes has called on his players for one last push to secure an immediate return to European football next season.

"It won't be easy," he said, "but we'll do everything we possibly can to make it the best we can and we're in a good league position.

"We know that we could still finish sixth and we want to be in a European spot, so we'll keep pushing hard for that."