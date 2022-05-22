Norwich v Tottenham - confirmed team news
The big news for Tottenham is that striker Harry Kane is indeed fit to start after reportedly suffering from a bout of illness earlier this week.
Spurs boss Antonio Conte makes just one change from the side that beat Burnley last week with Dejan Kulusevski replacing Lucas Moura in an attack that features Golden Boot-chasing Son Heung-min.
Tottenham XI: Lloris, Sanchez, Dier, Davies, Royal, Bentancur, Hojbjerg, Sessegnon, Kulusevski, Son, Kane.
Subs: Gollini, Winks, Rodon, Bergwijn, Moura, White, Scarlett, Devine, Craig.
For Norwich, who can still finish above Watford and avoid finishing the season bottom, Tim Krul replaces Angus Gunn in goal, while Jacob Sorensen and Milot Rashica are also recalled by Canaries boss Dean Smith.
Norwich XI: Krul, Aarons, Byram, Hanley, Dowell, Normann, Rashica, Sorensen, Lees-Melou, Giannoulis, Pukki.
Subs: Gunn, Zimmerman, Rupp, Placheta, Tzolis, Tomkinson, Gibbs, Springett, Rowe.