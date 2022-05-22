Norwich v Tottenham - confirmed team news

The big news for Tottenham is that striker Harry Kane is indeed fit to start after reportedly suffering from a bout of illness earlier this week.

Spurs boss Antonio Conte makes just one change from the side that beat Burnley last week with Dejan Kulusevski replacing Lucas Moura in an attack that features Golden Boot-chasing Son Heung-min.

Tottenham XI: Lloris, Sanchez, Dier, Davies, Royal, Bentancur, Hojbjerg, Sessegnon, Kulusevski, Son, Kane.

Subs: Gollini, Winks, Rodon, Bergwijn, Moura, White, Scarlett, Devine, Craig.