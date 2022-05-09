'A long, bumpy road to redemption' - Your thoughts on Thursday's derby

Even though Arsenal have a four-point cushion over Tottenham, we asked you whether Thursday's north London derby is the most important in recent years.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Ross: We absolutely have to treat this as a must win! Although a draw would be an acceptable result, a loss could be catastrophic as both Newcastle and Everton have massive potential to be stumbling blocks at the moment! We cannot afford to let it go down to the final day, especially as Spurs only have Norwich!

Graham: Recent victories over West Ham and Leeds have been achieved with below par performances compared to the games against Chelsea and Manchester United. Victory over Spurs would be wonderful but the preoccupation should be to avoid defeat. Spurs are dangerous on the break, therefore Arsenal need to temper their usual expansive game and deny them space.

Christian: Considering where we were after three games, to finish in the top four would be an incredible achievement, regardless of the result on Thursday. Arteta for manager of the season.

Ben: At the start of the season, we were hopeless. It's been a long bumpy road to redemption, but even though we are out of all competitions this will feel like a title match. If we can qualify for the Champions League, beat our highest rivals and celebrate St Totteringham's day all in one night it will be the highlight of the season for us.

Let us know your thoughts