Former Palace midfielder James McArthur has announced his retirement from the game after 18 years as a professional.

The 35-year-old left the club in the summer after nine years, during which he made 253 appearances for the Eagles.

In a statement on social media, McArthur said, "After 18 years of playing professional football, the game I love, today I am announcing my retirement.

"After playing for three amazing clubs in Hamilton, Wigan and Crystal Palace, and representing my country, I can only look back on the past 18 years with immense pride.

"I cannot thank the players, managers, coaches, owners, staff members and fans enough for always supporting me and being a huge part of my journey.

"It's a day that I never wanted to happen, but it’s a decision that I know is right for me and my family.

"I’m not entirely sure what the future holds, but I am looking forward to the next chapter in my career."