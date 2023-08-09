Sporting director Matt Hobbs has paid tribute to departing head coach Julen Lopetegui and says the decision for him to leave was taken after the Celtic game on 29 July.

"I had a conversation with him in the tunnel," Hobbs told the Wolves website, external. "He was honest with his opinion and what he thought should happen.

"What was great was he was happy for us to take our time and interview other candidates and he was willing to wait until we found the right person, continuing to work and prepare the team properly.

"The way he and his staff worked during that period tells you everything you need to know about them. It’s allowed us time to go through a thorough process."

While reaction to the appointment of Gary O'Neil has been mixed within the fanbase, Hobbs is emphatic in believing they have the right man in charge.

"His attention to detail, thoroughness and history of developing players impressed us," said Hobbs.

"He’s worked with both young and experienced players and understands the process. The detail he showed with his tactical work, including against us last year, gives you confidence about the work he and his staff put into every game.

"I can tell from his interviews he works with huge intensity and diligence. I know he’s already been working while we’ve been negotiating, so he’ll be ready to go.

"He has a lot to do on and off the pitch, but I am excited by what he can do with this team."