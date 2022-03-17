Leeds head coach Jesse Marsch was fulsome in his praise of Wolves before their game at Molineux on Friday.

Marsch won his first game in charge of the Whites against Norwich at the weekend and is anticipating a stern test against Bruno Lage's side.

"I knew Lage was a good coach but when I watch them I have been incredibly impressed," he said. "They defend well, they move the ball well and they have really good rotations.

"They have great clarity tactically and it is a big challenge for us.

"I am excited about it because they will test us in many ways."

Only the top three have conceded fewer goals than Wolves and Marsch accepts it will be difficult to score against Lage's defence.

"They don't give much away and I don't think they've given up any goals in transition moments," he said, "and we want to be good in transition.

"We will try to execute a really simple and clear match plan that is successful."