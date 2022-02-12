Confirmed team news: Man Utd v Southampton
Manchester United make one change from the side that drew 1-1 against Burnley on Tuesday.
Cristiano Ronaldo starts up front in place of Edinson Cavani, the Portuguese is currently on a run of five-games without a goal.
Man Utd XI: De Gea, Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Shaw, Pogba, McTominay, Rashford, Fernandes, Sancho, Ronaldo.
Southampton are unchanged from their impressive 3-2 comeback at Tottenham last time out.
Southampton XI: Forster, Walker-Peters, Bednarek, Salisu, Perraud, S Armstrong, Ward-Prowse, Romeu, Elyounoussi, Broja, Adams.