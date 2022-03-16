Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

The club did their best to keep another prodigious Academy talent under wraps but once it became apparent that a 15-year-old midfielder was training regularly with former head coach Marcelo Bielsa's first-team squad this season the secret was out.

With a surname of Gray, young Archie was always going to be talked about round Elland Road. The son of the club's former striker Andy, grandson and great nephew to Scotland internationals Frankie and Eddie respectively, you could say he has something in his genes.

A superbly taken goal - flighted in from 35 yards past a stranded goalkeeper - to open his under-23s account in a 3-0 victory over Manchester United in front of the kop end and almost 10,000 supporters immediately drew comparison with his great uncle. Social media was awash with the spectacular effort being cropped in a twit video alongside Eddie's long-range chip over Burnley's hapless keeper Peter Mellor into the same goal 52 years ago.

Having already broken into Mark Jackson's under-23 side, Gray, now 16, had already tested himself against senior professionals in the Papa John's Trophy with the under-21s. Last December he threatened to break Peter Lorimer's record of 15 years and 289 days as the club's youngest debutant when he was named as an unused substitute in the Premier League defeat at home by Arsenal this season for the first time.

That particular accolade may have avoided him but the attacking midfielder is set to be bestowed with others in a career which already includes him captaining England at youth level.

Three Lions on his shirt and Yorkshire in his blood - the Gray dynasty is now to England's as well as Leeds' benefit.