Lawro's predictions: West Ham v Aston Villa

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Not many teams play with two strikers any more but using Ollie Watkins and Danny Ings together is working for Aston Villa.

It helps that they put a real shift in off the ball but it is all about getting the balance right in midfield and attack, and giving Philippe Coutinho a more central role is another good move by Villa boss Steven Gerrard.

If Coutinho is playing on the left and cutting in then that is absolutely fine, but if you put him in the middle then he is going to see more of the ball and have even more influence on games. He was brilliant against Southampton last week.

West Ham's top-four hopes have been dented by their recent results - they have only won one of their past four league games - but they actually played well at Anfield last weekend and were very unlucky to lose.

The Hammers' squad isn't strong enough to rotate properly so they really miss certain players when they are out, but they will have Declan Rice back in their side on Sunday, which is a boost.

This should be a really good contest, because both teams will think they can win it.

ArrDee's prediction: 2-0

