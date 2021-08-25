Aston Villa v Brentford: Head-to-head stats
- Published
Aston Villa have never lost a top-flight match against Brentford (five wins, one draw), with this the first such meeting between the sides since February 1947 (Brentford 0-2 Aston Villa).
Brentford are unbeaten in their last six league matches against Aston Villa (three wins, three draws in the Championship between 2016-2019).
Aston Villa have scored two goals in each of their last five Premier League games. They last scored 2+ goals in more consecutive top-flight matches in October/November 1980 (7), in their last title-winning campaign.