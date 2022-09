Liverpool are monitoring Flamengo midfielder Joao Gomes, 21, as Jurgen Klopp looks for reinforcements in a problem area. (Talksport), external

The Reds are also interested in 21-year-old Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhaylo Mudryk, who has been compared to Neymar. (Calciomercato - in Italian), external

