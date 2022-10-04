Tottenham will again be without Dejan Kulusevski as the winger continues his recovery from a hamstring injury picked up on international duty with Sweden.

Forward Lucas Moura is also still sidelined, but defender Ben Davies is fit to return to the squad after recovering from a knee injury.

With Moura and Kulusevski ruled out, Spurs boss Antonio Conte could give forward Bryan Gil a first appearance of the season.

When asked about the severity of Kulusevski's injury, the Spurs boss admitted he was unsure when the 22-year-old will return.

"I don't know the timing," said the Italian. "The doctors are not finding the right solution. I am not optimistic, I am pessimistic about this situation."

