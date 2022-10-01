Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta speaking to BT Sport: "They were phenomenal. We went from it and we created great energy in the stadium and deserved to win the game.

On Thomas Partey's goal: "We have been waiting for that one. For what he has been through I am so happy for him.

On Arsenal's form: "With our way of playing we can attack in different ways. They [Tottenham] don’t need much and you have the feeling that they can create. You have to live with that.

"But we didn't have that in the back of our mind, we were free, courageous and brave and this is what we demand from the players. It gives us a lot of encouragement and confidence to believe that we can play at this level."

On Gabriel Jesus: "It’s his winning mentality, the way he trains every day it brings confidence to the team and he has taken us to a different level."