We asked you for your post-match thoughts after Manchester United made it back-to-back wins with a 1-0 victory at Southampton.

Here are some of your comments:

Edward: Satisfied and hopeful, rather than completely reassured. It is a step forward with a rosier prospect of things getting better. When Casemiro is thoroughly embedded, the midfield, which has been the main problem, will show if the new dawn is not a false promise. McTominay is rugged enough, but shows no signs of creating anything.

Paul: Rashford and Sancho need to make more penetrative runs into the box and split defenders. McTominay needs to look for better passes and tackles instead of wrestling with players. We need to see more of Casemiro in the future. Good result though.

Will: The three points may have restored a little faith, but the overall performance was still unconvincing. A pacy, young striker is required as I doubt Ronaldo will be able to play consistently throughout our tough schedule this season. However, the defence, provided they maintain their form, gives us fans one less thing to worry about.

Billy: The game wasn't anywhere near the high intensity of the Liverpool game, but we found a way to win. In previous seasons we would have lost this match. I guess that's progress of sorts.

Noorul: Wasn't a convincing game, but United did enough to withstand Saints' attack. More signings needed and some players need to leave before Thursday. Looking much better than last year and the first two games of the season.