Chelsea 'can take positives' from Salzburg draw
- Published
Former Chelsea forward Shaun Wright-Phillips says Graham Potter "can take many positives" from his first game in charge at Stamford Bridge.
A late RB Salzburg equaliser leaves the Blues in a tricky position at the bottom of their Champions League group but Wright-Phillips believes good times are around the corner.
"Clearly, they are heading in the right direction," he told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast. "They created a lot more and came close to winning.
"It's onwards and upwards for Chelsea and for me, it's nothing but positive that he's the manager."
After taking just one point from their first two Champions League games, Chelsea now face a doubleheader against Serie A champions AC Milan.
"Every game in this competition is difficult but they know what they have to do," he said. "They have to go and win so they will have that mindset.
"As long as they're creating chances, they have the quality to put them away.
"They just have to keep taking it step by step."