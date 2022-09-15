F﻿ormer Chelsea forward Shaun Wright-Phillips says Graham Potter "can take many positives" from his first game in charge at Stamford Bridge.

A﻿ late RB Salzburg equaliser leaves the Blues in a tricky position at the bottom of their Champions League group but Wright-Phillips believes good times are around the corner.

"﻿Clearly, they are heading in the right direction," he told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast. "They created a lot more and came close to winning.

"﻿It's onwards and upwards for Chelsea and for me, it's nothing but positive that he's the manager."

A﻿fter taking just one point from their first two Champions League games, Chelsea now face a doubleheader against Serie A champions AC Milan.

"﻿Every game in this competition is difficult but they know what they have to do," he said. "They have to go and win so they will have that mindset.

"﻿As long as they're creating chances, they have the quality to put them away.

"﻿They just have to keep taking it step by step."

