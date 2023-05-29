Mauricio Pochettino will have had "a long enough time to assess" Chelsea before he takes over, says BBC Radio London's Phil Parry as he reflected on the few positives to come out of a dismal season at Stamford Bridge.

The Argentine was formally announced as the new Blues boss on Monday.

"It has been a toxic end to the season and I am sure everybody just wants a clean break," Parry told BBC Radio London's The Far Post podcast.

"He's had a long enough time to assess what he wants to do at Chelsea and some of the signings that came in January look pretty good. That is a positive sign.

"I hope he has been given the assurances he needs to create the way forward that he would like."

Ex-Premier League defender Steve Brown was less optimistic about Chelsea's immediate future, highlighting how hard it will be to trim the bloated squad.

"It's not as simple as just offloading players you don't want," he said. "You need people to take them but they may not be prepared to pay the price.

"They will do it - but it will take time."

Listen to more on Chelsea from 23'17 on BBC Sounds