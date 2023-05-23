Matty Fairnie, Longbangers podcast, external

A huge week for Hibs started in miserable fashion as they gifted Rangers a comfortable win in the first of three significant fixtures that will decide the final placings for the season.

With games against Celtic and Hearts looming, Lee Johnson named the same side that had dominated Aberdeen last week.

However, the sparkle of that Pittodrie performance was missing as Hibs fell flat in the face of a Rangers side who needed to do little more than go through the motions to secure the victory.

Hibs’ cause was not helped by delays for fans entering the stadium pre-match. The moments before kick-off in this fixture generally build a great atmosphere but due to searches outside the stadium, the teams ran out to a half-full East Stand.

David Marshall should have done much, much better for the opening goal and didn’t cover himself in glory for for the following two either. By the time Paul Hanlon headed a consolation for the home side in injury time, there were few in the stadium that cared.

Johnson bemoaned his side's lack of technical quality, but the fans will point to a real dearth of fight and aggression to accompany that. Seldom have Rangers teams of the past been able to stroll around Easter Road without taking a bump or two for their troubles.

Hibs will need to be much more aggressive and show significantly more bravery on the ball when Celtic come calling on Wednesday night.

It is not enough to treat the ball like a hot potato in possession as most of the team did against Rangers. We need to see players that are determined to impact the game.

There are some in Johnson's team that will consider themselves above Hibs’ level. Another performance like this will have observers questioning whether they’re even good enough for meeting the standards expected at Hibernian.