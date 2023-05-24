BBC Radio London’s Phil Parry believes fans would understand Declan Rice leaving West Ham this summer if they win the Europa Conference League.

The Hammers face Fiorentina on 7 June in what will be their first major European final since 1976, with David Moyes aiming to become only the third manager in their history to win a trophy.

The West Ham boss has already admitted his captain may leave the club this summer.

Speaking on The Far Post Podcast, Parry said: "It could help them command a fee as well [if he plays well in the final]. He has only got one year left on his contract.

"There are only two previous captains who have lifted trophies for West Ham. If he was to become the third I think that would be an amazing achievement.

"He is 24 and will command a big fee if he goes. There were questions after the game against Leeds about Rice and David Moyes didn’t want to be lured into it.

"If they did go on to win European silverware then I think a lot of the fans would understand it. It depends on who the club is and who might go in for him. During the dark times this season he was always the shining light.

"There can be no question about his commitment to the club."

Listen to the full episode on BBC Sounds