Newcastle 3-1 Southampton: What Howe said

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe speaking to BBC Sport: “A much better display in the second half, it was always going to be tough and we didn’t take Southampton for granted.

Asked about the impact of Callum Wilson: He was outstanding like he has been whenever he has played this season, but he’s a brilliant player to have in the squad and what an impact.

He’s always had the desire to score, it’s what he lives for, the team has got him in good areas and it’s his job to finish that off. I’ve managed him for a long time and its great to see him get the rewards his performances deserve.

Asked about the challenge of Arsenal next game: It’s a tough league with tough games to come, we’ll enjoy the momentum and the supporters helped us a lot, we look forwards to Arsenal.