Joe Bradshaw, BBC Sport

Frank Lampard has been speaking to the media before Everton’s opening game with Chelsea on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Lampard is expecting a “really tough game” against Chelsea, adding: “It’s nice to be at home in front of our fans. They will always be a difficult opponent because of the quality of squad and manager they have.”

He confirmed Dominic Calvert-Lewin faces six weeks out with injury and said: “He was looking really fit and really strong in training. It’s a knock for everyone.”

He would not be drawn on transfer targets but admitted there were a number of areas where he was “looking for solutions”.

On Everton’s summer business so far: “I’m pleased with the players we have brought in. They have showed glimpses of what they can do and hopefully will get better.”

His job is “not to predict the future” and he refused to give aims and expectations for the season: “We finished where we did for a reason last season and we’ve lost Richarlison who was a big player. The next game is always the most the important and to try to get ahead would be to take our eyes off the ball.”

On a rollercoaster summer at Chelsea: “They’ve still got a really strong squad and I do not think we can feel like we’re getting in there early by playing them. It’s a team full of internationals and we’ll have to be at it.”

Follow the rest of today's Premier League news conferences here