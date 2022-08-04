Owynn Palmer-Atkin, BBC Radio Leicester

After 11 years as Leicester City's number one goalkeeper, Kasper Schmeichel has left the club.

We're talking about a man who already is the living embodiment of a legend, and that's because he'll be remembered for his time and contributions to the most successful era in Leicester City's history.

Schmeichel instantly became the number one following his £1m arrival from Leeds United - and went on to make 479 appearances, becoming a Premier League, FA Cup, Community Shield and Championship winner in the process.

We cannot forget some of his incredible saves he made. What about the time he helped his side beat Sevilla in the last 16 of the Champions League?

But perhaps his greatest save of all won Leicester City the FA Cup against Chelsea in May 2021. Pure reaction.

I'm not sure we'll ever see another goalkeeper at Leicester who will defy the odds of every bookmaker and create these kinds of memories while showing undoubted and crucial leadership, compassion and quality throughout his time at the club.

Kasper Schmeichel is, and will forever be, immortal at Leicester City Football Club.