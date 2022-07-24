We asked you to send your questions on Manchester United to our reporter Simon Stone, who has been with the squad on summer tour.

Daniel asked: Are Anthony Martial and Aaron Wan-Bissaka up for sale?

Simon Stone: There was a view if someone had come in for Anthony Martial and paid the right price, he could have gone. I don't think that situation still exists because of his form on this trip.

Wan-Bissaka is an interesting one. It seems obvious Diogo Dalot is ahead of him purely down to their respective minutes on this trip. That might mean United were open to letting him go and I could see why a move might appeal.

But the idea is to have competition for places. Is Wan-Bissaka willing to go without at least trying to win Ten Hag over? And if he did, United would need a replacement.

