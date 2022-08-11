'Sinisterra looked fantastic'
- Published
Jesse Marsch is excited about what he's seeing from a new signing.
Take a look at the clip below and listen to the full interview on BBC West Yorkshire Sport Daily here
Skip twitter post
Will Luis Sinisterra make his debut at Saints?— BBC Sport West Yorkshire (@BBCWYS) August 11, 2022
Leeds United head coach Jesse Marsch on the fitness of the winger who is recovering from a hamstring injury.
Full press conference
🎧 ➡️ https://t.co/PFA174QutG#lufc #bbcfootball pic.twitter.com/wwHnXrhExa
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.
End of twitter post