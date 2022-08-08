We asked you for some of your thoughts following Manchester United's opening weekend defeat against Brighton.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Richard: Same as last season, but we must get more signings in of quality and never play McFred again in midfield, who are not good enough to play for United. We lost the game in midfield as per usual like last season. Totally open.

Des: It will require time to adapt to a new pattern & style of play but today demonstrated that they've learned absolutely nothing. This was a continuation of last season's lethargy. Still prone to the "press" with no idea how to play out of it.

Kevin: Same United, different season. Abysmal performance by a team that's lacking creative players and nobody getting behind there back line. Was Rashford playing ? Need another three signings - two midfield and a striker - otherwise a long season ahead.

Peter: I didn’t expect much after seeing the team sheet against Brighton, he got his team all wrong. He says about the players needing to be braver, I think his team sheet should have been braver. Rashford should of played down the middle and started Erikson deeper, left out Fred or McTominay and played Garnacho out wide.

Alex: New manager, same old United. This team has no desire to defend, no unity, no spirit and, with McFred in centre midfield, no talent. Why we don't give Donny van de Beek a run of games in the middle is beyond me. It can't get any worse.