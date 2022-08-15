We asked for your post-match thoughts following Nottingham Forest's 1-0 win over West Ham.

Here are some of your comments:

Joseph: A game worthy of such a prolonged absence. In terms of entertainment, it had everything. Excitement, controversy, a vocal crowd, players with points to prove and a crowd that acted like a 12th player at times. A much-improved display compared to last weekend, with players understanding – and handling – the gravity of the occasion.

Andy: Totally different performance from last weekend against Newcastle. We had more togetherness, and pressed and fought well in very hot conditions. We seem to be settling as a squad, which we needed to do quickly in the Premier League. West Ham struck two off the bar, we had a bit of luck on our side but Hendo was great.

Matthew: Brilliant! Can see what Steve Cooper is building. Fantastic energy from the team and from the fans. The hard work begins here. Onwards and upwards.

Matt: Certainly rode our luck at a few points, but going to need that to achieve in the Premier League. All the new signings looked class.

Steve: Great day - fans were loud all game but the players deserve the credit with the game played at a fast pace in very hot weather. The wing backs were excellent. No one in a red shirt had a bad game. VAR can be frustrating but can’t argue with the decisions. With the new signings in the last 24 hours we now have serious competition for places and a strong bench.