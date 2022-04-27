Former Liverpool and Villareal full-back Jose Enrique says the Reds are rightly considered favourites in their Champions League semi-final - but has warned of the danger of writing off their Spanish opponents.

Speaking on Sportsworld, Enrique said: "Villareal are the underdogs, but look at what happened to Bayern, look what happened to Juventus as well.

"They have a very strong line-up and have a very good team.

"Also, Unai Emery knows what he's doing. He's going to play with caution, counter-attacking football, and use Arnaut Danjuma and Samuel Chukwueze - who are very fast - to try and exploit the space.

"He won't try to go 50-50 against Liverpool at Anfield."

Despite the strengths of Villareal, Enrique says he hopes it is Liverpool's season and would love them to win the quadruple.

"They want to make history," he said. "Why wouldn't you try and get all four trophies?

"It's nearly impossible, but I hope Liverpool do it."