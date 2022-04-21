Newcastle forward Callum Wilson and West Ham United striker Michail Antonio have rejected the idea football "is becoming boring" and say they are focused on breaking the stranglehold the 'big five' have on major trophies.

Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United have accounted for 27 of the last 29 league titles and 25 of the last 29 FA Cups.

"Obviously you'd want to play for those clubs," Wilson says on the Footballers' Football podcast he hosts with Antonio.

"But from a footballers' point of view, it's about trying to break the mould. You want your team to do that - like Leicester have done - and you want to make it happen more often."

Antonio said the Premier League stacks up well compared to other top European leagues.

"That's the reason it's the best league in the world," he said. "Other leagues only usually have one or two teams going for the title and we've also had a real shock when Leicester won it.

"In this league, the team at the bottom can beat the one at the top and you can never tell who is going to win at the weekend.

"Don't just look at the stats to decide whether the league is boring - look at the actual games."

