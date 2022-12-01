Proud moment as Wotherspoon makes World Cup debut
The moment all St Johnstone fans had been waiting for finally happened - David Wotherspoon made his World Cup debut.
The Saints winger replaced Junior Hoilett in the 76th minute of Canada's final Group F outing, a 2-1 defeat to Morocco, on Thursday.
The trademark 'Spoony chop' was soon on show as the 32-year-old dropped the shoulder to beat Achraf Hakimi on the left flank and swing in a dangerous delivery.
Wotherspoon was unable to help his side summon a late equaliser, but his 11th cap was a momentous occasion and he makes history as the first current St Johnstone player to perform at a World Cup.
Canada, already eliminated after defeats to Belgium and Croatia, finished bottom of the group and pointless in their first World Cup for 36 years.
But they depart having scored their first World Cup goals, with Alphonso Davies netting in the 4-1 defeat to Croatia and a Nayef Aguerd own goal halving the deficit against Morocco.