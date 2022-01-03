Shifting towards safer ground

Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

Whenever it is difficult to select the stellar performer in a well-deserved victory it is a sign of a cohesive collective effort - a solid shift. That is exactly what United's 11 starters along with substitutes Dan James and Joe Gelhardt produced at the coal face, drilling away at the monolithic Burnley defence.

The cutting edge may not have been diamond-tipped with seams unexploited in each half by both teams but persistence paid off as Leeds chiselled out three goals. Stuart Dallas' curling effort from the edge of the penalty area on his 250th appearance for the Whites was the pick of the bunch and a brilliant response to Maxwel Cornet's free-kick which had cancelled out Jack Harrison's opener.

It was a set piece that should not have been awarded as the perceived victim and scorer was the perpetrator of an initial foul in the incident that penalised Diego Llorente. The subsequent fifth caution means he, as well as Tyler Roberts, are now suspended for the Premier League trip to West Ham United. Maybe it is time to be able to appeal yellow cards in the same manner as red?

After James' late header span away from Clarets' keeper Wayne Hennessey's clutches to settle the game United head coach Marcelo Bielsa refused to allow his coach Pablo Quiroga to escape his. It was a prolonged hug of relief and delight prompting him to admit "I don't ignore the situation that we're in. And I also don't ignore what my responsibilities are. And that can't not influence my state of mood".

A little better, one would hope, with his side eight points clear of the bottom three.