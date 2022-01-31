BBC Sport

Eriksen 'will have point to prove' at Brentford

Image source, Getty Images
Christian Eriksen "will have one eye on the World Cup in November" during his spell at Brentford, according to the BBC's senior football reporter Ian Dennis.

The 29-year-old has been out of the game for seven months after suffering a cardiac arrest while playing for Denmark at Euro 2020 - but Dennis says the fact he's back in football proves he's determined to get back to his best.

"There won't be a better story for feel-good factor today," Dennis said on BBC Radio 5 Live. "It's great to have him playing football again and have him back in the English game.

"But he'll have a point to prove. He'll want to be playing on a regular basis and will have an eye on the World Cup in November, to prove he can get back to his best."

