'This club is the laughing stock' - your views on Arsenal's transfer window

News of negotiations between Arsenal and Barcelona over the signing of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang breaking down has got Gunners fans talking.

Here are some of your comments:

James: If we fail fail to replace Aubameyang then Edu needs to step down. David Dein would never have allowed this to happen - worst thing ever when we lost him.

Stephen: This club is the laughing stock. Arteta said that players would like to join Arsenal. Who’s he kidding? They wasted their time trying to sign Vlahovic - he was never coming to Arsenal. Why would he? They should in my opinion gone for someone like Richarlison from Everton.

Eric: No forward planning. Let players go out on loan and will end up with 16 or 17 players, plus youngsters. More interested in saving money than success on the pitch.

Stuart: Any signing is better than none - as usual we let loads go and chase people never likely to sign for us. Yet again fans let down and no sign of ever changing. Poor leadership.

