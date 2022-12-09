We asked Hearts fans if you would you be pleased to see Callum Paterson return in January.

Here's what you had to say...

Euan: I do think it would be great if he came back. We desperately need cover for right-back but also he can play in a number of positions which will help, especially with injuries.

Sam: Yes. He’s a little further on in years, but he’s always shown he’s great in both defensive positions. He can score from set-pieces and has always had a great ability at reading games.

Keith: I think he would be a good addition to the squad, plus he is only 28. It wasn't that long he was in the national squad and his only problem would be his versatility as he hasn't seemed to nail down one position, but can see him more as a forward.

Alfie: I think he is a good player and a good back-up for Shankland. Hopefully Robbie Neilson will change his tactics to play two strikers because I really think he is a first-team player. Will be a great signing for us!

Mark: Would be delighted to have him back. Great athlete, versatile and played at a good level so will be returning a better player. Get him signed up, Robbie!

Kris: Would be absolutely delighted to see the return of Paterson aka Dr Funk. A great player with a great attitude and knows how to gee up the crowd.

Calum: Paterson is a versatile and reliable player, and the passion for the club would be invaluable! I sincerely hope this is going to happen. It could be another golden return like we had with Craig Gordon. Paterson was always one of my favourites. Bring him back and let him reward the club that brought him through... good performances could get him national appearances.

Al: Get it done for the start of January. A terrific addition to the squad and the level of player we need.