Former Hibernian manager Jim Duffy, currently with Clyde, told Radio Clyde's Superscoreboard that he has heard on the grapevine that Ryan Porteous, the 24-year-old Scotland centre-half who is out of contract at Easter Road this summer, could be heading to Rangers. (Scottish Daily Express), external

St Mirren midfielder Keanu Baccus has been urged to consider a move to Celtic or Rangers by Australia assistant coach Rene Meulensteen after the 24-year-old impressed at the World Cup finals. (The Herald), external

Rangers have made initial contact with the agent of attacking midfielder Ahmed Kendouci, who has one cap for Algeria and currently plays in his homeland for Setif, but they face competition from a number of clubs across Europe, with one in Croatia particularly keen on signing the 23-year-old. The Ibrox club would prefer an initial loan deal, while Setif prefer to sell, but a source close to the playmaker is confident that a deal can be agreed in January. (Football Scotland), external

Rangers will not be making a move for Setif midfielder Ahmed Kendouci, who had been linked with Celtic in January, during the next transfer window. (Scottish Sun), external

Rangers have been given permission by Heart of Midlothian to speak to striker James Wilson, but the Edinburgh club are still fighting to convince the academy player, who turns 16 next month, to remain at Tynecastle amid interest from their Premiership rivals and clubs from the Premier League in England. (Daily Record), external

Read Thursday's Scottish Gossip in full here.