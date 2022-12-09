Returning players give us options - Johnson

Hibs boss Lee Johnson has welcomed his increased options for the looming Premiership restart against Rangers after key players returned from injury.

Aiden McGeady made his first appearance since the end of July in Thursday's friendly win over Raith Rovers, while Kevin Nisbet, Harry McKirdy and Kyle Magennis also featured after injury problems.

“Going into the Rangers game, we’ve certainly got minutes in these players," Johnson said.

"Whether we’ve got 96 minutes is another story because of their history, but at the same time if we can make them sharp for 45 to 60 minutes, then that leaves us with options.

"We’ve had to get some players that have been injured for a while back up to speed. So for them, they’ve had a mini pre-season so we can push them on a physical level."

Hibs sit eighth in the Premiership and have lost six of their last seven league games, but Johnson insists the brebak has been beneficial as they look to turn their season around.

“We’ve been able to solve some problems," he added. "We’ve done a lot of work behind-the-scenes to make us quicker and slicker, so that every decision we make is from a position of strength."