Tom English, BBC Sport Scotland

There was joy at the confirmation of the treble, Postecoglou's first and Celtic's fifth in seven seasons. An eighth in total. Records were broken at Hampden. The old place shook. It didn't matter that it wasn't a great final. There was a historical dimension to it that made the fans celebrate like they'd seen the most beautiful game of their Celtic lives. Some would argue that that's exactly what they'd seen.

Underlying the joy, for sure, was the growing dread among Celtic people that the Postecoglou era may now be over. Everybody watched for clues, but there weren't many out there. Postecoglou behaved like he behaved when he won the Premiership last year and this year and when he won the League Cup last year and this year.

Five trophies from six attempts is a stellar record, but you got the sense that the Australian was really only getting going, that there would have been more to come, that Europe and Celtic's possible progression would have been fun to watch.

That's what happens when you find a gem. He becomes the target of a heist. We're talking about Postecoglou and Celtic in the past tense here - how the fans will hope and pray that he looks under the bonnet at Spurs and doesn't like what he sees if that call comes - but there does look an inevitability about this.

Read more from chief sportswriter, Tom English here.