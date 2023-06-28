Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

It's easy to think: Manchester City have money, let's increase the numbers on a player's prce toag.

It's not too dissimilar to the 'United tax' their neighbours referenced recently in their pursuit of Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount.

But as the Blues walk away from Declan Rice, whose transfer value progressed beyond £100m on Wednesday, it's another example of City knowing they hold as many cards as the clubs trying to sell their players.

Like Harry Maguire, Jorginho, Kalidou Koulibaly and Marc Cucurella before Rice, Manchester City can walk away from a transfer with no regrets.

Again, they're comfortable in doing so here. And it so often actually works better for them.

Two summers ago, they could have really pushed for Harry Kane or Erling Haaland - who were both valued at well over £100m. Wait a year, and they got Haaland for about half the price.

Can't get Cucurella? Manuel Akanji was a fraction of the cost and his season was much better.

Outbid by Manchester United for Maguire? OK, they didn't win the league the following season, but after that came the arrival of Ruben Dias.

Plus, do they really need Rice. Rodri is their mainstay in midfield and I'm not sure who could push him out. They've signed Mateo Kovacic and also have Kalvin Phillips, who really wants to prove himself in the new season.

Prices might be slightly inflated when it comes to City, but they won't be held to ransom and they won't be solely outlined as the reason the market value of players increases significantly.