Crystal Palace revealed their new crest on Saturday, which "celebrates" their "1861 origins and historic role in the development of modern football".

The date of the club's origin has changed from 1905 to 1861 as a result of extensive research, external which has discovered the team's earliest activity.

We asked you for your thoughts on the change and here are some of your replies:

Jonathon: I’m so proud of our heritage, as a club that’s contributed so much to the game we all love. Having the current England manger and so many academy players and ex-Palace players current and past playing for many Premier League clubs. Now knowing our history goes back to the inception of the FA gives me a cultural footprint in football's heritage.

Tom: Long overdue, the incredible research has proven beyond doubt this beautiful club’s history and heritage is unique.

Mark: Absolute proof that the Crystal Palace club founded in 1861 and the same CPFC we know today comes from the fact that they only won their first game in 1864. Do more than just change the date on the crest, get rid of the eagle and put on a glazier.

Peter: It's brilliant! It reflects the clubs past history and carries it into the 21st century. May the Eagles always fly high in SE25!

Send your views on the change to us here.