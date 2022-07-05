With pre-season fixtures and a tour just around the corner, we asked you what you're hoping to see from Steve Cooper's side.

Here are some of your comments:

Michael: With what's at stake and the step up in class, I think all efforts should be made to bond the first team, playing the strongest possible team each time. Get the new players accustomed and get our system running through our veins, so there is no stone unturned come the start of the season.

David: I want to see how Mr Cooper incorporates the new signings into his system. The jigsaw puzzle with new players, sourced in part by Dane Murphy, is coming together nicely, with a quality midfield player the only missing link. If we win the league, then another two European Cups, Mr Cooper would eclipse Mr Clough. Unlikely, but the journey will be fun.

Andy: I'm very excited. Even more so if we manage to recruit three midfielders, three more full-backs and another centre-back.

Craig: I believe the strategy in place, from recruitment to the field of play, is going to put Forest on the front foot. I strongly believe we will finish higher than any other promoted team, maybe be the surprise package. Quality signings so far, just need to add quality to the midfield and wing-back area. We're already an academy competing with top-four clubs!