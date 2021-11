Another round of Premier League fixtures is done and dusted, so how did your fantasy football team perform in gameweek 12?

Do you have any of this week's highest point scorers? Or was it a fantasy football flop?

Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold and Aston Villa's Tyrone Mings were the top performers with 15 points each.

Meanwhile, big victories for the Reds and Chelsea earned them both two players on the team of the week.