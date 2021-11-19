Adama Traore needs to show more consistency and "fight for his place" in the Wolves side, according to manager Bruno Lage.

The 25-year-old Spain forward has been in and out of the team this season, starting just two of their past six Premier League fixtures.

“We know what he can do - when he plays from outside, he’s very dangerous," Lage told BBC Radio WM. "He’s working hard to understand the inside game, and he’s doing well.

"If you remember in the first three games, what he did was very good – the way he pressed, created chances, linked with the other players.

“You know when he has the ball he can do something special, but I want more from him during the game – not just when he has the ball, but I want to see him more in the game.

“He needs to fight for his place with Hwang, Trincao and Podence. These four players are in a good way - that’s good for me, I have more solutions. I can choose one, two or three of them.”